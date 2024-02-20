Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.09. 40,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 101,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,087,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 623,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,072 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

