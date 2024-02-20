Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.09. 40,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 101,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%.
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
