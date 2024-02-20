HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $239,184,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 206.7% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,409,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,666,000 after buying an additional 3,645,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

