HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1,621.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,304 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.40. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.