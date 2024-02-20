HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 659 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.