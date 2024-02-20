HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $91.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

