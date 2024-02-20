HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 3,909.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average of $104.72.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

