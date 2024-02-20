Highway 50 Gold (CVE:HWY) Trading Up 9.1%

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (CVE:HWY – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 18,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 12,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$5.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company explores for gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Gold Knob project comprises 589 unpatented claims located in Winnemucca, Nevada; the Golden Brew project that consists of 101 unpatented claims located in Lander County, Nevada; the Johnson Canyon project, which comprises 186 claims located in Lander County, Nevada; and the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, southeast British Columbia.

