Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.