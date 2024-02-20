Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Shares Up 1.4%

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 6,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 12,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Home Product Center Public Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Home Product Center Public Company Profile

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company trades in goods and materials for construction, extension, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and range of related services.

