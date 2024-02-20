Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hormel Foods

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 43.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

HRL stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $46.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.