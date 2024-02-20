Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,855,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after buying an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,504,000 after purchasing an additional 428,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hormel Foods

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.