HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) Trading Up 30%

HRsoft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSTM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 30% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.13. 20,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 6,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

HRsoft Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

About HRsoft

(Get Free Report)

HRsoft, Inc provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HRsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HRsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.