HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) Trading Up 30%

HRsoft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSTM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 30% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.13. 20,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 6,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
HRsoft Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.
About HRsoft
HRsoft, Inc provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results.
