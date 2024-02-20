ICF International (ICFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $151.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.11 and a 200-day moving average of $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,809.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,135 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth about $895,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in ICF International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 180,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,814,000 after buying an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICFI. Sidoti cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

