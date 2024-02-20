ICU Medical (ICUI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $106.54 on Tuesday. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $212.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average is $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $152,203.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,472.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,440,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after buying an additional 315,103 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

