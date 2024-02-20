Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Trading Down 0.6%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 6,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 12,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Incitec Pivot Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

Incitec Pivot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.03. Incitec Pivot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.34%.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

