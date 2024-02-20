Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

INO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.6 %

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $18.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

