InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 438,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,422.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in InspireMD by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 298,406 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in InspireMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,670,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in InspireMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in InspireMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in InspireMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

