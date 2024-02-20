Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Insulet were worth $23,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Insulet by 104.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Insulet by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of PODD opened at $191.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 111.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.40.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

