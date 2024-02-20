Inter Parfums (IPAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $151.99 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $115.16 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.53 and a 200-day moving average of $135.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,095 in the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

