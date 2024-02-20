Interface (TILE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Interface to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interface stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $781.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,344.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Interface has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Interface by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Interface by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Interface by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

