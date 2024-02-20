InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVIV. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

Featured Stories

