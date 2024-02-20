iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$25.93 and last traded at C$25.96. 24,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 55,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.98.

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.73.

