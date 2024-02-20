Jamf (JAMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JAMF opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. Jamf has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $281,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,033.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $281,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,033.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,677 shares of company stock worth $592,290. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,436,000 after acquiring an additional 89,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after acquiring an additional 403,165 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Jamf by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 133,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jamf by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 218,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Jamf by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 779,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JAMF shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Jamf from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

