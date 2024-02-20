Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Position Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $148.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.90.

Read Our Latest Report on JAZZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.