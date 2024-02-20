Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.47. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $193.52. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $519,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

