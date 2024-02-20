Journeo (LON:JNEO) Shares Down 0.8%

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 260.16 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.30). Approximately 55,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 58,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.32).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 274.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 232.56. The firm has a market cap of £43.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,541.18 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

