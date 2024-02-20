Kaltura (KLTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaltura Stock Performance

Kaltura stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $224.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.83. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kaltura in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kaltura from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLTR

Kaltura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.