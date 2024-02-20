Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $36.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

