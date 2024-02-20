Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

In related news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,161,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,106 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,524,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

