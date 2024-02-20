Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $118.87 and last traded at $118.87. 2,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.67.

Kinaxis Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average is $113.69.

About Kinaxis

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.