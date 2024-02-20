Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 56,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 107,524 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 623,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,868,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

KMI opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

