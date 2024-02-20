Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR:KBX – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €58.94 ($63.38) and last traded at €58.74 ($63.16). Approximately 87,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €57.20 ($61.51).

The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.06.

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking, entrance, and HVAC systems; power electrics; train control and management systems and control technology; electromechanical components and electrical traction equipment for light rail vehicles; stationary systems; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, automatic coupling systems; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; and wiper and wash systems for mass transit and long-distance rail vehicles.

