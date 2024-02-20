KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 35,824 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

