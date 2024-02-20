Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.43. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 84,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $510,572.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,502,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,302.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

