KRM22 (LON:KRM) Shares Down 9.5%

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.36). Approximately 3,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.40).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.17 million, a PE ratio of -237.50 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.64.

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, a digital risk register that brings risk policies and operational controls; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital market firms to identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse; MARIA, a custom risk scoring system that allow to create internal metrics on customers performance.

