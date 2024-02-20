Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Shares Up 3.2%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.14. 46,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 23,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
Lantern Pharma Trading Up 3.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.24.
Insider Transactions at Lantern Pharma
In other Lantern Pharma news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 58,889 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $247,333.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantern Pharma news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 58,889 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $247,333.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 145,348 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $499,997.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,382.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma
About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lantern Pharma
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.