Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Shares Up 3.2%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.14. 46,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 23,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Lantern Pharma Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Lantern Pharma news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 58,889 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $247,333.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantern Pharma news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 58,889 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $247,333.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 145,348 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $499,997.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,382.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

