Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

LSCC opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,356,000 after acquiring an additional 807,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after buying an additional 611,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

