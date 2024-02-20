Leonardo DRS (DRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Leonardo DRS to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ DRS opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. Leonardo DRS has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

