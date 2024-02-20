Light & Wonder (LNW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Light & Wonder to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Light & Wonder Price Performance
Light & Wonder stock opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $8,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Light & Wonder
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Light & Wonder
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.