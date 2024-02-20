Light & Wonder (LNW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Light & Wonder to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Light & Wonder stock opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $8,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNW shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

