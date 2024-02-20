Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $278.28 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,126,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 218,880 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.4% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $278,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,114,215,000 after buying an additional 579,305 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

GOOGL stock opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

