Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 170.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 561,384 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 501,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,551 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.44. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

