Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Shares Up 2.2%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 145,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 36,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lizhi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.27 million for the quarter. Lizhi had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lizhi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lizhi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lizhi by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lizhi by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lizhi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lizhi Inc operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers LIZHI App, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

