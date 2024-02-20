LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Down 3.2 %

LL opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.96. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

