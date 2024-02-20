Loblaw Companies (L) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Loblaw Companies to post earnings of C$1.91 per share for the quarter.

Shares of L stock opened at C$137.76 on Tuesday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$110.52 and a 12-month high of C$138.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$130.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$121.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 30th were issued a $0.446 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

In related news, Director William Downe acquired 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. In other news, Director William Downe bought 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$145.86.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

