Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 650 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1,274.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

DoorDash stock opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.11.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $225,882.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,103,789. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $225,882.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,103,789. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,080 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,691. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

