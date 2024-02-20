Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 146 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Aflac were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

