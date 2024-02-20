Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Centene were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Centene by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Centene by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Centene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. UBS Group boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Centene

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.