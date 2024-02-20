Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Equinix were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $856.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $817.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $780.14. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $881.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $851.00.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

