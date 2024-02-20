Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,298,000 after buying an additional 4,343,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,866,000 after buying an additional 114,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.61 and its 200 day moving average is $113.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

