Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $45,000 Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 77.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in FOX were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.87.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

